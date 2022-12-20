Nine Skies share trailer for new album The Lightmaker

French prog rockers Nine Skies will release their new album The Lightmaker in the new year

French prog rockers Nine Skies have shared a video trailer for their upcoming album The Lightmaker, which you can watch below.

The Lightmaker will be the band's first album release since the tragic death of guitarist Eric Bouillette earlier this year, to whom the new album is dedicated, and will be released in the new year.

"The Lightmaker tells the story of Rudy, who is now living in 1001st and final life," the band state. "The album retraces some of his existences through the view of several characters and the introspection of these various incarnations which undoubtedly encourage reflection on the human condition. The release of the album will be followed by a tribute concert to Eric as well as a mini tour, mid/late 2023."

You can also view the striking artwork for The Lightmaker, which has been created by Steve Anderson.

