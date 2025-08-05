"I can't fulfil what he needs musically!" Francis Dunnery departs Asia featuring John Payne after one gig
Asia featuring John Payne only announced their new line-up two weeks ago ahead of live dates in the US, Japan and the UK later this year
It Bites frontman Francis Dunnery has left the new-look Asia featuring John Payne line-up after just one gig.
The band confimed their new line-up for live shows in the US, Japan and the UK just two weeks agao, but this morning, after several social media posts discussing the various guitar styles he was undertaking in his new role, Dunnery has announced he has left, stating "It is impossible for me to adapt to that role." after one sjow at New Paltz, NY.
In his full statement, Dunner says, "Asia the end. Hi guys. I just want to let you know that I won't be doing the rest of the Asia tour. So if you've bought tickets to see me then I apologise. John needs a guitar player who can come in and play all the styles and all the sounds that are on the records and unfortunately, that's not what I do. There are much better people at doing that than me. It is impossible for me to adapt to that role, I don't have the personality or the playing style to fulfil what he needs. And I understand fully because it's what I ask my band to do with it bites.
Although John and I are very good mates I'm afraid I can't fulfil what he needs musically and he can't afford to carry someone who isn't 100% at this stage of the game. I love old John. He's a good lad. There are absolutely no weird or hard feelings and I wish him and the band all the success in the world. But now I have to close this brief chapter and go back to my crazy life. I'm more comfortable in my crazy life. Ha ha. It's what I do best. I should stick to that and do myself and everyone else a favour.
Francis"
Currently, there has been no word from Asia featuring John Payne about the status of existing live dates or a replacement for Dunner. The band also announced that Spock's Beard keyboard player Ryo Okumoto and Canadian drummer Aaron Olson completed the line-up and were working on a new studio album, Aviana.
The band are slated to tour the US from August with UK dates in November. You can see the full list of proposed live dates below. Their next proposed show is in Tomball, TX on August 12.
Asia Featuring John Payne 2025 tour dates
Aug 12: TX Tomball
Aug 13: TX Arlington
Aug 15: CA Plymouth
Aug 17: CAN Saksatoon Rock The River Festival
Aug 30: CA Macarthur
Sep 20: FL Jacksonville
Sep 27: KT Ashland
Oct 2-6: Japan TBC
Oct 24: NY NYC
Oct 25: PA Sellerville
Nov 15: UK Great Yarmouth HRH Prog Festival
Nov 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
