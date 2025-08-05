"I can't fulfil what he needs musically!" Francis Dunnery departs Asia featuring John Payne after one gig

It Bites frontman Francis Dunnery has left the new-look Asia featuring John Payne line-up after just one gig.

The band confimed their new line-up for live shows in the US, Japan and the UK just two weeks agao, but this morning, after several social media posts discussing the various guitar styles he was undertaking in his new role, Dunnery has announced he has left, stating "It is impossible for me to adapt to that role." after one sjow at New Paltz, NY.

In his full statement, Dunner says, "Asia the end. Hi guys. I just want to let you know that I won't be doing the rest of the Asia tour. So if you've bought tickets to see me then I apologise. John needs a guitar player who can come in and play all the styles and all the sounds that are on the records and unfortunately, that's not what I do. There are much better people at doing that than me. It is impossible for me to adapt to that role, I don't have the personality or the playing style to fulfil what he needs. And I understand fully because it's what I ask my band to do with it bites.

Although John and I are very good mates I'm afraid I can't fulfil what he needs musically and he can't afford to carry someone who isn't 100% at this stage of the game. I love old John. He's a good lad. There are absolutely no weird or hard feelings and I wish him and the band all the success in the world. But now I have to close this brief chapter and go back to my crazy life. I'm more comfortable in my crazy life. Ha ha. It's what I do best. I should stick to that and do myself and everyone else a favour.

Francis"

Currently, there has been no word from Asia featuring John Payne about the status of existing live dates or a replacement for Dunner. The band also announced that Spock's Beard keyboard player Ryo Okumoto and Canadian drummer Aaron Olson completed the line-up and were working on a new studio album, Aviana.

The band are slated to tour the US from August with UK dates in November. You can see the full list of proposed live dates below. Their next proposed show is in Tomball, TX on August 12.

Aug 12: TX Tomball

Aug 13: TX Arlington

Aug 15: CA Plymouth

Aug 17: CAN Saksatoon Rock The River Festival

Aug 30: CA Macarthur

Sep 20: FL Jacksonville

Sep 27: KT Ashland

Oct 2-6: Japan TBC

Oct 24: NY NYC

Oct 25: PA Sellerville

Nov 15: UK Great Yarmouth HRH Prog Festival

Nov 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire

