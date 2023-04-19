Nine Skies announce Riccardo Romano as vocalist for The Lightmaker tour

French prog rockers Nine Skies have announced that Steve Rothery Band keyboard player Riccardo Romano will join the band as leads vocalist for their upcoming tour in support of their forthcoming album The Lightmaker, which will be released on September 18 through FTF Music.

The band have announced a short run of our dates in their native France for October, with fellow Fremch prog rockers Wedingoth as support.

French prog rock band Nine Skies announce that Riccardo Romano will be the lead singer on their French tour in Octobber," the band announce. "Riccardo has previously collaborated with the band on Sweetheart Grips, and also sings on The Explorer, the first single from the forthcoming album."

Nine Skies have previously announced that former Marillion drummer John Marter has joined the band and that former Steven Wilson and Miles Davis keyboard player Adam Holzman will guest on the new album, as well as The Aristocrats drummer Marco Minnemann. The Lightmaker will be the band's first album release since the tragic death of guitarist Eric Bouillette last year.

Nine Skies will play:

Oct 11: FRA Peronnas Les Art dans l'R

Oct 12: FRA Lyon Rock n' Eat

Oct 13: FRA Nice Espace Grapelli

Oct 14: FRA Frejus Monster's Art

The band state that further dates will be added in 2024.

Get tickets.

Pre-order The Lightmaker.