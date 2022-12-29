French proggers Nine Skies announce new drummer

French prog rockers Nine Skies have announced that Johnny Marter has joined the band on drums, replacing previous drummer Fab Galia. Marter had previously guested with Nine Skies on their second album, 2019's Sweetheart Grips.

Marter is of course, well known to prog fans due to a short stint with Marillion ahead of recording their second album Fugazi, notably on a tour supporting Rush in North America. Marter has also worked with the UK band Mr. Big and Bernie Marsden's Alaska.

"We are very happy and honoured to welcome our dear friend Johnny Marter as the new drummer of the band," the band announce. "Johnny began playing drums at the age of ten. Later, forays into the pop and rock world would find him success with Mr. Big, Voyager, Alaska, and MGM. Now with the SAS All Star Band, for some eighteen years, he continues to play regularly with a host of great artists of diverse genres, from Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen, Glenn Hughes, Jack Bruce, and Roger Daltry, to Jon Anderson, Annie Lennox, and Peter Gabriel, to Aretha Franklin, Gloria Gaynor, and Corinne Baily Rae to name but a few."

Nine Skies recently announced they would release their latest album, The Lightmaker, in the New Year,