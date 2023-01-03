Eric Bouillette to be honoured with tribute album

A tribute album to late Nine Skies, Imaginaerium and Nova Cascade guitarist Eric Bouillette will be released this February.

Songs For An Angel: A Tribute To Eric Bouillette Vol. 1 will be released through FTF Music on February 14. The album is described as "the meeting of many artists from different countries and various influences who participated in the life of Eric Bouillette and who wished to pay tribute to him." You can watch a short teaser video below.

The album features tracks form Nine Skies, Nova Cascade, Ruby Dawn, Erewän, BABAL and more. A second volume is already being planned.

Bouillette sadly passed away after a battle against cancer earlier this year.

Pre-order Songs For An Angel: A Tribute To Eric Bouillette Vol. 1.

(Image credit: FTF Music)

1/ Nova Cascade: Any Minute Now

2/ Freddy Scott and Eric Bouillette: Toy Town

3/ BDD: Dream For The Future

4/ The Chrysdoll Project: Pour l'éternité

5/ Ruby Dawn: Heavens Angels

6/ Achraf Elasraoui, Pat Sanders, Gareth Cole, Chris York: Man On A Mountain

7/ Steve Anderson and Chris York: Our Man From France

8/ Howard Sinclair: The Angels Will Lay Down Their Harps

9/ Nicolas de Renty: Fugue pour Notre-Dame du Saint Rosaire

10/ Andsee: When The Night Comes (Silent Hell)

11/ BABAL: Touched By Angels

12/ Erewän: New Shining Star

13/ Solace Supplice – Dans la couche du diable