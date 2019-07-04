NightMare World premiere video for Bullet Proof with Prog

NightMare World, the prog metal outfit fronted by former Threshold/My Soliloquy guitarist Pete Morten have premiered their new video for Bullet Proof with Prog, You can watch the full video below.

"I wrote the lyrics to this song in direct response to a very depressive episode, last year, following certain aspects in both my personal and professional life, as a working musician," Morten tells Prog. "It's essentially written from a stand-point of wanting to change my own paradigm. To turn things around, and change the way it goes from here on in.

"As most of us are keenly aware, our lives are largely shaped by our attitudes, our thoughts, and our prejudices. The decisions we've made about ourselves and our place in the scheme of things are often the very things that are sabotaging us.

So the songs message is of aspiring to render myself future proof, against ever feeling that black about life ever again."

The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2015's well-received In The Fullness Of Time. Bullet Proof is available from the band's Bandcamp page as well as Amazon and iTunes.