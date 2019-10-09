New Model Army share video for Where I Am

New Model Army have released a video for their new single Where I Am.
It’s the latest material taken from the UK outfit’s 15th studio album From Here, which launched in August through Attack Attack Records/earMUSIC.
The video features a series of images taken by photographer John Sevigny, with New Model Army frontman Justin Sullivan explaining: “John Sevigny is an old friend who has spent 20 years taking extraordinary portrait photographs, mostly in Central America.
“His pictures are incredibly alive and his subjects display an embrace of life combined with a certain attitude. They work perfectly with everything we wanted to say in the song.”
New Model Amy have released the Where I Am video to coincide with their current European tour, which continues tonight (October 9) in Paris and concludes in Nottingham on December 21.
Sullivan adds: “We're really looking forward to playing the songs live for the first time, knowing that by Christmas, they will have developed a life of their own.
“And with everything that's happening in the world these days, gigs seem generally more charged as if people need these kinds of gatherings more than ever.”
From Here was recorded earlier this year on the Norwegian island of Giske at Ocean Sound Recording Studio, which the band said had a profound impact on the way the 12 tracks developed.
New Model Army: From Here
New Model Army 2019 UK and European tour
Oct 09: Paris Maroquinerie, France
Oct 10: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Oct 11: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 13: Poznan Tama, Poland
Oct 15: Gdynia Ucho, Poland
Oct 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Oct 17: Wroclaw Stary Klasztor, Poland
Oct 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 19: Budapest A38, Hungary
Oct 22: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Oct 23: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland
Oct 24: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany
Oct 25: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 26: Stuttgart LKA, Germany
Oct 27: Nurnberg Hirsh, Germany
Oct 29: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Oct 30: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 31: Losheim Eisenbahnhalle, Germany
Nov 01: Rijkevorsel De Singer, Belgium
Nov 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie , France
Nov 13: Bristol SWX, UK
Nov 14: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 15: Cambridge Junction, UK
Nov 16: Leeds Stylus, UK
Nov 17: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Nov 19: Chester Live Rooms, UK
Nov 20: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK
Nov 21: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK
Nov 22: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 30: Istanbul Zorlu PSM Studio, Turkey
Dec 12: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Dec 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Dec 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK