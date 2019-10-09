New Model Army share video for Where I Am

New Model Army have released a video for their new single Where I Am.

It’s the latest material taken from the UK outfit’s 15th studio album From Here, which launched in August through Attack Attack Records/earMUSIC.

The video features a series of images taken by photographer John Sevigny, with New Model Army frontman Justin Sullivan explaining: “John Sevigny is an old friend who has spent 20 years taking extraordinary portrait photographs, mostly in Central America.

“His pictures are incredibly alive and his subjects display an embrace of life combined with a certain attitude. They work perfectly with everything we wanted to say in the song.”

New Model Amy have released the Where I Am video to coincide with their current European tour, which continues tonight (October 9) in Paris and concludes in Nottingham on December 21.

Sullivan adds: “We're really looking forward to playing the songs live for the first time, knowing that by Christmas, they will have developed a life of their own.

“And with everything that's happening in the world these days, gigs seem generally more charged as if people need these kinds of gatherings more than ever.”

From Here was recorded earlier this year on the Norwegian island of Giske at Ocean Sound Recording Studio, which the band said had a profound impact on the way the 12 tracks developed.

New Model Army: From Here

New Model Army 2019 UK and European tour

Oct 09: Paris Maroquinerie, France

Oct 10: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Oct 11: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 13: Poznan Tama, Poland

Oct 15: Gdynia Ucho, Poland

Oct 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Oct 17: Wroclaw Stary Klasztor, Poland

Oct 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 19: Budapest A38, Hungary

Oct 22: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Oct 23: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Oct 24: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany

Oct 25: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 26: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Oct 27: Nurnberg Hirsh, Germany

Oct 29: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Oct 30: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 31: Losheim Eisenbahnhalle, Germany

Nov 01: Rijkevorsel De Singer, Belgium

Nov 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie , France

Nov 13: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 14: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 15: Cambridge Junction, UK

Nov 16: Leeds Stylus, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Nov 19: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Nov 20: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK

Nov 21: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK

Nov 22: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 30: Istanbul Zorlu PSM Studio, Turkey

Dec 12: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Dec 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Dec 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK