New Model Army reveal new album From Here

New Model Army have announced that they’ll release a new album later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Winter is titled From Here and it’ll arrive on August 23 through earMUSIC.

From Here was recorded earlier this year on the Norwegian island of Giske at Ocean Sound Recording Studio, which the band say had a profound impact on the way the 12 new tracks developed.

New Model Army say in a statement: “We all have different lives and different tastes in almost everything, including music. One thing we have in common is the love of bleak, open, cold, rugged landscapes – water, snow, rock.

“So this was the perfect place for us to work on something collectively – at all times while we were working, we could look up and see the sky, the sea and melting snow on the mountains, all in a constant state of change.

“So this album has a feel that is different to our other albums, but it still contains all the elements that characterise our peculiarly unidentifiable music – perhaps even more than ever.

“And From Here was an obvious title. The record belongs to a very special place and a particular time – what is happening in the world, where we are as a band and where we are as people.”

New Model Army have released a trailer for the album showing some of the landscapes surrounding the studio which can be seen below.

To mark the album news, the band have also revealed details of a UK and European tour which will take place throughout October, November and December.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Thursday (May 16).

New Model Army: From Here

1. Passing Through

2. Never Arriving

3. The Weather

4. End Of Days

5. Conversation

6. Great Disguise

7. Where I Am

8. Hard Way

9. Watch And Learn

10. Maps

11. Setting Sun

12. From Here

New Model Army 2019 UK and European tour

Oct 08: Southampton 1865, UK

Oct 09: Paris Maroquinerie, France

Oct 10: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Oct 11: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 13: Poznan Tama, Poland

Oct 15: Gdynia Ucho, Poland

Oct 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Oct 17: Wroclaw Stary Klasztor, Poland

Oct 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 19: Budapest A38, Hungary

Oct 22: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Oct 23: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Oct 24: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany

Oct 25: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 26: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Oct 27: Nurnberg Hirsh, Germany

Oct 29: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Oct 30: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 31: Losheim Eisenbahnhalle, Germany

Nov 01: Rijkevorsel De Singer, Belgium

Nov 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie , France

Nov 13: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 14: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 15: Cambridge Junction, UK

Nov 16: Leeds Stylus, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Nov 19: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Nov 20: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK

Nov 21: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK

Nov 22: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 30: Istanbul Zorlu PSM Studio, Turkey

Dec 12: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Dec 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Dec 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK