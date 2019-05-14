New Model Army reveal new album From Here

New Model Army have announced that they’ll release a new album later this year.
The follow-up to 2016’s Winter is titled From Here and it’ll arrive on August 23 through earMUSIC.
From Here was recorded earlier this year on the Norwegian island of Giske at Ocean Sound Recording Studio, which the band say had a profound impact on the way the 12 new tracks developed.
New Model Army say in a statement: “We all have different lives and different tastes in almost everything, including music. One thing we have in common is the love of bleak, open, cold, rugged landscapes – water, snow, rock.
“So this was the perfect place for us to work on something collectively – at all times while we were working, we could look up and see the sky, the sea and melting snow on the mountains, all in a constant state of change.
“So this album has a feel that is different to our other albums, but it still contains all the elements that characterise our peculiarly unidentifiable music – perhaps even more than ever.
“And From Here was an obvious title. The record belongs to a very special place and a particular time – what is happening in the world, where we are as a band and where we are as people.”
New Model Army have released a trailer for the album showing some of the landscapes surrounding the studio which can be seen below.
To mark the album news, the band have also revealed details of a UK and European tour which will take place throughout October, November and December.
Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Thursday (May 16).
New Model Army: From Here
1. Passing Through
2. Never Arriving
3. The Weather
4. End Of Days
5. Conversation
6. Great Disguise
7. Where I Am
8. Hard Way
9. Watch And Learn
10. Maps
11. Setting Sun
12. From Here
New Model Army 2019 UK and European tour
Oct 08: Southampton 1865, UK
Oct 09: Paris Maroquinerie, France
Oct 10: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Oct 11: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 13: Poznan Tama, Poland
Oct 15: Gdynia Ucho, Poland
Oct 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Oct 17: Wroclaw Stary Klasztor, Poland
Oct 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 19: Budapest A38, Hungary
Oct 22: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Oct 23: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland
Oct 24: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany
Oct 25: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 26: Stuttgart LKA, Germany
Oct 27: Nurnberg Hirsh, Germany
Oct 29: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Oct 30: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 31: Losheim Eisenbahnhalle, Germany
Nov 01: Rijkevorsel De Singer, Belgium
Nov 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie , France
Nov 13: Bristol SWX, UK
Nov 14: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 15: Cambridge Junction, UK
Nov 16: Leeds Stylus, UK
Nov 17: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Nov 19: Chester Live Rooms, UK
Nov 20: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK
Nov 21: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK
Nov 22: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 30: Istanbul Zorlu PSM Studio, Turkey
Dec 12: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Dec 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Dec 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK
