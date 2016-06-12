Nightwish: So-called smaller bands matter just as much as headline acts

Nightwish’s Floor Jansen says that small bands matter just as much as headlining acts at festivals.

They’re second on the bill at tonight’s Download festival and will play just before Iron Maiden – but say they’ll never be upstaged by “huge names, big bands and massive productions.”

Jansen tells TeamRock: “You can only be as good as you are, in the light of those huge names, big bands and massive productions – we can bring as much pyro as we want, but we will need to be exactly who we are and that should be enough. That’s the biggest challenge to see if that will make you happy.

“If it was a solo show and it was just this band that was headlining, it would probably look different – but every band that plays here today matters.

“The first band is just as important as the last band – and there are great bands playing at three in the afternoon. Does it really matter? Does it say something about how good they are or their status? I don’t think so. Maybe perceptions should change.”

Jansen praises this year’s Download headline acts Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Rammstein – but says Nightwish are satisfied with their own success.

She adds: “We are totally and utterly happy and proud to be exactly where we are right now.”

Nightwish have a number of European shows scheduled in the coming months in support of their latest album, Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 30: Seinajoki Provinssi, Finland

Jul 02: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 20: Jamsa Himos park, Finland

Aug 26: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland

Sep 08: Lisbon Coliseu, Poland

Sep 10: Madrid Barclaycard Arena

Sep 14: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria

Oct 09: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan