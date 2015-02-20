The Neal Morse Band: The Grand Experiment

The experiment in question was for Morse to make this album “on the hoof” in the studio, without having prepared any material. Given that his band was the same as for his Momentum project in 2012, and that drummer Mike Portnoy and bassist Randy George have been his rhythm section for the past decade, the risks were limited.

The results are certainly grand; a homage to the halcyon days of 70s prog. So far, so predictable. What gives this album its edge is its collective feel, with the rest of the band taking a more dynamic role.

It certainly freshens up the two epic tracks that bookend the album, as well as the more pop-oriented Agenda. A welcome diversion from the familiar fare./o:p