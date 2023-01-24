Ne Obliviscaris share video for suitably epic new single Graal

Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris have released a new video for their suitably epic new single Graal, which you can watch below.

The new single is the first to be released from Ne Obliviscaris' upcoming album, Exul, which they will release through Season Of Mist on March 24.

Referring to the new single, violinist/clean vocalist Tim Charles offers this thought-provoking poem inspired by both Graal and its intensely charged video.

"Lost, he lies…

His failing body beaten down by the totality of existence,

The strength to rise, To persevere, To overcome,

Gone.



His inner world torments him with the weight of every moment passed by, but not yet forgotten.



And yet

He is found

He is lifted



And as the essence of his line is fed forth

He breathes

He moves

He rises"

Ne Obliviscaris will tour European and UK in May and June with Andoran prog metallers Persefone, with support for the first part of the tour coming from Italian prog metallers Asymmetric Universe and the second half with fellow Australian proggers The Omnific.

Pre-order Exul.