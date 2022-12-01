Ne Obliviscaris return with new album and European tour

Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris have announced that they will release their latest album, Exul, through Season Of Mist on March 24.

At the dame time the quintet have announced European and UK tour dates for May and June with Andoran prog metallers Persefone, with support for the first part of the tour coming from Italian prog metallers Asymmetric Universe and the second half with fellow Australian proggers The Omnific.

"We are so excited to announce not only the first part of our Exul world tour for all our EU/UK Ne Obluminati, but also unveil our new album’s track-list and stunning cover, courtesy of Xen, says violinist and clean vocalist Tim Charles. "This album has been 5 long years in the making and we are so incredibly proud of every second of it. Stay tuned for your first taste in the coming days!"

Ne Obvlisicaris will release a new video from Exul in December. You can view the new artwork, tracklisting and tour dates below.

Pre-order Exul.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Ne Obliviscaris: Exul

1. Equus

2. Misericorde I - As the Flesh Falls

3. Misericorde II - Anatomy of Quiescence

4. Suspyre

5. Graal

6. Anhedonia

(Image credit: Press)

May 5: FIN Helsinki Tavastia *

May 6: FIN Tampere Klubi *

May 9: NOR Oslo Bla *

May 10: DEN Copenhagen Pampehuset *

May 11: GER Hamburg Headcrash *

May 13: GER Cologne Luxor *

May 14: BEL Antwerp Trix *

May 16: IRE Dublin Grand Social *

May 17: UK Glasgow Slay *

May 18: UK Manchester Rebellion *

May 19: UK London Islington Academy *

May 20: NED Leiben Gebr. de Nobel **

May 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain **

May 22: FRA Nantes Ferrailleur **

May 24: POR Porto Hard Club **

May 25: POR Lisbon RCA Club **

May 26: SPA Madrid Nazca **

May 27: SPA Barcelona Boveda **

May 29: SWI Solothurn Kofmehl Hall **

May 30: GER Munich Strom **

May 31: AUS Vienna Viper Room **

Jun 1: CZE Prague Futurum **

Jun 2: GER Berlin Hole44 **

Jun 3: GER Leipzig Naumann **

* with Asymmetric Universe

** with The Omnific



