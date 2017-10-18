Ne Obliviscaris reveal Australian & New Zealand tour

Ne Obliviscaris have announced that they’ll tour across Australia and New Zealand early next year.

The band have lined up a total of nine shows for February next year in support of new album Urn, which is due to arrive on October 27.

A statement on the live dates reads: “Ne Obliviscaris spent most of 2017 preparing for the release of Urn and this will be their first ever appearance in New Zealand, along with the first time playing to their Australian fans since December 2016 when they closed the door on their epic Citadel album campaign.

“Urn is set to be a career defining moment. They have honed and re-balanced the key elements of their unique sound to a razor sharp musical edge.

“The dynamic entwining of fierce growls and emotive clean vocals, the contrast between devastatingly intricate guitar riffs and thundering drums against an unleashed violin and gorgeous string parts as well as the perfect blending of epic progressive and intense extreme metal forms of expression are all marking a new peak in the steep rise of the band.”

Tickets will go on sale from 9am local time on October 20.

Ne Obliviscaris previously launched a video for Intra Venus and recently streamed Urn (Part II) As Embers Dance In Our Eyes, which can be listened to below.

Feb 09: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia

Feb 10: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Feb 14: Canberra The Basement, Australia

Feb 15: Newcastle The Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Feb 16: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia

Feb 17: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Feb 21: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand

Feb 22: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand

Feb 24: Perth Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Australia

