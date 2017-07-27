Ne Obliviscaris return with new video and album details

Ne Obliviscaris have announced details of their upcoming studio album titled Urn.

The Australian outfit will release the follow-up to 2014’s Citadel on October 27 and have marked the announcement with a video for their new track Intra Venus.

Ne Obliviscaris vocalist Tim Charles says: “After almost three years of honing our craft in every way that we possibly could, we finally present to you the first track from an album of which we could not be more proud of.

“Urn feels like the culmination of all our years of hard work – the delivery of everything that we have wanted to create. Music and art as our imaginations see it fit to be.

“Intra Venus is more concise than much of our work and is in fact the only song on Urn under 10 minutes, but one that we feel is a great introduction to the record. We hope that you will enjoy it.”

Charles is joined in the lineup by fellow vocalist Xenoyr, drummer Dan Presland and guitarists Benjamin Baret and Matt Klavins, while guest musicians Robin Zielhorst, Emma Charles, Natalija May and Tim Hennessy also appear on Urn.

Find the Intra Venus video along with the Urn cover art and tracklist below.

Ne Obliviscaris Urn tracklist

Libera (Part I) – Saturnine Spheres Libera (Part II) – Ascent of Burning Moths Intra Venus Eyrie (11:51) Urn (Part I) – And Within The Void We Are Breathless Urn (Part II) – As Embers Dance In Our Eyes

