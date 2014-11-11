Citadel: Ne Obliviscaris

The Australian metal scene

The much-abused term ‘prog metal’ indubitably applies here, but this intrepid metallic voyage bears little resemblance to Dream Theater or Opeth. Instead, this is an authentic exercise in shoulder-barging boundaries. It begins with eeriness, suspense and art rock violins before veering off into a wild but elaborate storm of black metal skree, turning on a sixpence for a brief moment of melodic respite and then zooming off into the blastbeatosphere, replete with grandiose vocal refrains worthy of Borknagar. And that’s just the first eight minutes. A surfeit of ideas can often lead to a mess, but Ne Obliviscaris have crafted all their wild conceits into sprawling epics that flow with grace and fortitude. Citadel is a blind plunge well worth taking.

Via Season Of Mist