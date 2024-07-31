Ne Obliviscaris remaster 2014's Citadel ahead of European tour

Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris also announce return of drummer Dan Presland ahead of upcoming tour

Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris have announced that they will release a remastered version of their 2014 album Citadel ahead of their European and South American tours, on which they will perform the whole of that album, along with 2023's acclaimed Exul album.

The new remaster if the band's concept album, by Mark Lewis (who also mixed and mastered 2023's Exul, will be released on all digital platforms on August 16.

At the same time the band have also announced the return of  drummer Dan Presland after a three-year absence. He replaces recent drummer Kevin Paradis, who had drummed with the quintet since 2023.

"First of all, we just wanted to thank Kevin Paradis who has done a wonderful job over the last 14 months as the band's live drummer on our EXUL world tour. Kevin has been part of some of our best-ever tours and we are grateful for his contribution in creating so many special moments performing as a band during this time.

"Reuniting with Dan on drums was not something we had in mind until quite recently. But after 3 years apart, and a rekindled friendship, the lure of performing both Citadel and Exul albums in full with Dan behind the kit is something we are incredibly excited about. This exciting news, combined with our just completed European summer festival tour, the amazing new Mark Lewis re-master of Citadel on the horizon and our first ever tour through South America this November, sets up an amazing second half of 2024 for the band. See you all on the road!"

You can view all the band's dates for Europe and South America below.

Ne Obliviscaris European and South American tour dates

Oct 9: GRE Athens Temple
Oct 10: TUR Istanbul Dorock XL
Oct 12: FIN Helsinki House of Culture
Oct 14 SWE: Stockholm Bar Brooklyn
Oct 15: NOR Oslo John Dee
Oct17: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset
Oct 18: GER Hamburg Logo
Oct 19: CZE Prague Rock Cafe
Oct 20: POL Warsaw Proxima
Oct 24: HUN Budapest Instant Club
Oct 25: HUN Zagreb Mochvara
Oct 26: ITA Milan Slaughter Club
Oct 28: SWI Zurich Dynamo
Oct 29: FRA Paris Petit Bain
Oct 30: GER Cologne Kantine
Oct 31 NED: Eindhoven Effenaar
Nov 1: UK London The Garage
Nov 2: UK Manchester Damnation Festival
Nov 4: FRA Wasquehal The Black Lab
Nov 5: FRA Nantes Le Ferrailleur
Nov 6: FRA Lyon Rock'N'Eat
Nov 7: FRA Colmar Le Grillen

Get tickets.

Nov 10: CHI Santiago @ CL Rock
Nov 12: BRA Sao Paulo
Nov 13: COL Bogota
Nov 15: COS San Jose
Nov 16: MRX Mexico City @ MXMF Fest

