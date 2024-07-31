Ne Obliviscaris remaster 2014's Citadel ahead of European tour

Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris have announced that they will release a remastered version of their 2014 album Citadel ahead of their European and South American tours, on which they will perform the whole of that album, along with 2023's acclaimed Exul album.

The new remaster if the band's concept album, by Mark Lewis (who also mixed and mastered 2023's Exul, will be released on all digital platforms on August 16.

At the same time the band have also announced the return of drummer Dan Presland after a three-year absence. He replaces recent drummer Kevin Paradis, who had drummed with the quintet since 2023.

"First of all, we just wanted to thank Kevin Paradis who has done a wonderful job over the last 14 months as the band's live drummer on our EXUL world tour. Kevin has been part of some of our best-ever tours and we are grateful for his contribution in creating so many special moments performing as a band during this time.

"Reuniting with Dan on drums was not something we had in mind until quite recently. But after 3 years apart, and a rekindled friendship, the lure of performing both Citadel and Exul albums in full with Dan behind the kit is something we are incredibly excited about. This exciting news, combined with our just completed European summer festival tour, the amazing new Mark Lewis re-master of Citadel on the horizon and our first ever tour through South America this November, sets up an amazing second half of 2024 for the band. See you all on the road!"

You can view all the band's dates for Europe and South America below.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Oct 9: GRE Athens Temple

Oct 10: TUR Istanbul Dorock XL

Oct 12: FIN Helsinki House of Culture

Oct 14 SWE: Stockholm Bar Brooklyn

Oct 15: NOR Oslo John Dee

Oct17: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Oct 18: GER Hamburg Logo

Oct 19: CZE Prague Rock Cafe

Oct 20: POL Warsaw Proxima

Oct 24: HUN Budapest Instant Club

Oct 25: HUN Zagreb Mochvara

Oct 26: ITA Milan Slaughter Club

Oct 28: SWI Zurich Dynamo

Oct 29: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Oct 30: GER Cologne Kantine

Oct 31 NED: Eindhoven Effenaar

Nov 1: UK London The Garage

Nov 2: UK Manchester Damnation Festival

Nov 4: FRA Wasquehal The Black Lab

Nov 5: FRA Nantes Le Ferrailleur

Nov 6: FRA Lyon Rock'N'Eat

Nov 7: FRA Colmar Le Grillen

Get tickets.

Nov 10: CHI Santiago @ CL Rock

Nov 12: BRA Sao Paulo

Nov 13: COL Bogota

Nov 15: COS San Jose

Nov 16: MRX Mexico City @ MXMF Fest