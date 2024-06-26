Ne Obliviscaris to play all of Exul and Citadel on upcoming EU and UK tour

Fresh from their appearance at this year's Download festival, Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris have announced a run of European and UK tour dates for October and November.

The tour, which kicks off in Athens in Greece on October 9 and runs through to Colmar in France on November 7. including a headline gig at London's The Garage on November 1 and an appearance at Manchester's Damnation Festival on November 2, will see the Melbourne sextet performing 2023's acclaimed Exul album and 2014's Citadel release in their entirety.

"Here in 2024 we have much to celebrate as a band," Ne Obliviscaris state. "Last year saw the release of our most successful album to date Exul, and with it a return to the road that saw us performing to ever-increasing crowds wherever we went. So many new people have discovered our music through Exul and we are so incredibly proud of what we created with this album.

"2024 however also marks the 10th anniversary of our second album, Citadel, the record that launched us into the international scene back in 2014. Citadel took us from our little corner of the world in Australia to stages across the world for the first time."

A Patreon pre-sales start tomorrow, June 27, at 10am local time. You can view all the date and ticket information below.

Ne Obliviscaris

Oct 9: GRE Athens Temple

Oct 10: TUR Istanbul Dorock XL

Oct 12: FIN Helsinki House of Culture

Oct 14 SWE: Stockholm Bar Brooklyn

Oct 15: NOR Oslo John Dee

Oct17: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Oct 18: GER Hamburg Logo

Oct 19: CZE Prague Rock Cafe

Oct 20: POL Warsaw Proxima

Oct 24: HUN Budapest Instant Club

Oct 25: HUN Zagreb Mochvara

Oct 26: ITA Milan Slaughter Club

Oct 28: SWI Zurich Dynamo

Oct 29: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Oct 30: GER Cologne Kantine

Oct 31 NED: Eindhoven Effenaar

Nov 1: UK London The Garage

Nov 2: UK Manchester Damnation Festival

Nov 4: FRA Wasquehal The Black Lab

Nov 5: FRA Nantes Le Ferrailleur

Nov 6: FRA Lyon Rock'N'Eat

Nov 7: FRA Colmar Le Grillen

