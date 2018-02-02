Ne Obliviscaris expand European tour

Ne Obliviscaris have added a further 16 dates to their European tour.

It’ll kick off in Dublin on March 25 following a number of shows in their homeland of Australia and in New Zealand, with the tour scheduled in support of their latest album Urn, which launched in 2017.

Virvum and Allegaeon will provide support on the European leg.

The band say: “For the first time, we are finally able to bring our full 90-minute show to Europe in the form of an extensive headline tour in support of our new album Urn.

“We are excited to be bringing our American tour buddies Allegaeon along for their European debut, and one of our favourite up-and-coming bands, the brilliant Virvum. Tickets are on sale now. See you all there!”

Find a full list of Ne Obliviscaris’ 2018 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Last month, the band released a live video for their track Intra Venus, which was filmed in November at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge.

Feb 09: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia

Feb 10: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Feb 14: Canberra The Basement, Australia

Feb 15: Newcastle The Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Feb 16: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia

Feb 17: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Feb 21: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand

Feb 22: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand

Feb 24: Perth Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Australia

Mar 25: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Mar 27: Glasgow Audio, UK

Mar 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 29: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Mar 30: London The Dome, UK

Mar 31: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Apr 01: Cologne MTC, Germany

Apr 02: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Apr 04: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 05: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany

Apr 06: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Apr 07: Aarhus Royal Metal Fest, Denmark

Apr 08: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 09: Oslo Blå, Norway

Apr 10: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden

Apr 12: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Apr 13: Tallinn Tapper, Estonia

Apr 14: Vilnius Rock River Club, Lithuania

Apr 15: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland

Apr 17: Bielsko Rudeboy Club, Poland

Apr 18: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia

Apr 19: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Apr 20: Brno Melodka, Czech Republic

Apr 21: Wien Escape Metalcornen, Austria

Apr 22: Retorbido Dagda Club, Italy

Apr 23: Baden Kulturlokal Werkk, Switzerland

Apr 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Apr 27: Madrid Nazca, Spain

Apr 29: Nantes Ferrailleur, France

May 01: Paris Gibus, France

May 02: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

