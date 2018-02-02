Ne Obliviscaris expand European tour

Ne Obliviscaris have added a further 16 dates to their European tour.
It’ll kick off in Dublin on March 25 following a number of shows in their homeland of Australia and in New Zealand, with the tour scheduled in support of their latest album Urn, which launched in 2017.
Virvum and Allegaeon will provide support on the European leg.
The band say: “For the first time, we are finally able to bring our full 90-minute show to Europe in the form of an extensive headline tour in support of our new album Urn.
“We are excited to be bringing our American tour buddies Allegaeon along for their European debut, and one of our favourite up-and-coming bands, the brilliant Virvum. Tickets are on sale now. See you all there!”
Find a full list of Ne Obliviscaris’ 2018 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.
Last month, the band released a live video for their track Intra Venus, which was filmed in November at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge.
- Nightwish star in the new Metal Hammer – celebrating the women who define metal
- Listen to blistering new Judas Priest track Firepower
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog & TeamRock launch She Rocks month
Ne Obliviscaris 2018 tour dates
Feb 09: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia
Feb 10: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia
Feb 14: Canberra The Basement, Australia
Feb 15: Newcastle The Cambridge Hotel, Australia
Feb 16: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia
Feb 17: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia
Feb 21: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand
Feb 22: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand
Feb 24: Perth Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Australia
Mar 25: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Mar 27: Glasgow Audio, UK
Mar 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Mar 29: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Mar 30: London The Dome, UK
Mar 31: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Apr 01: Cologne MTC, Germany
Apr 02: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Apr 04: Munich Backstage, Germany
Apr 05: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany
Apr 06: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany
Apr 07: Aarhus Royal Metal Fest, Denmark
Apr 08: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Apr 09: Oslo Blå, Norway
Apr 10: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden
Apr 12: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Apr 13: Tallinn Tapper, Estonia
Apr 14: Vilnius Rock River Club, Lithuania
Apr 15: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland
Apr 17: Bielsko Rudeboy Club, Poland
Apr 18: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia
Apr 19: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Apr 20: Brno Melodka, Czech Republic
Apr 21: Wien Escape Metalcornen, Austria
Apr 22: Retorbido Dagda Club, Italy
Apr 23: Baden Kulturlokal Werkk, Switzerland
Apr 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Apr 27: Madrid Nazca, Spain
Apr 29: Nantes Ferrailleur, France
May 01: Paris Gibus, France
May 02: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France