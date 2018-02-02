Listen to blistering new Judas Priest track Firepower

Judas Priest have released a stream of their new song Firepower.

It’s the title track from their upcoming 18th studio album, which will arrive on March 9 via Columbia Records, with the the band unveiling Lightning Strike last month.

Priest issued a snippet from the track in November last year.

Firepower was produced by Tom Allom, who was behind the desk for the band’s output between 1979-1988, along with Andy Sneap, with guitarist Richie Faulkner saying earlier this week that the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls was classic Priest with a modern twist.

He said: “Obviously, we feel like it’s a progression from Redeemer. Everyone said it. I think this is a better album than the last one.

“If it wasn’t a better album, there would be no point in releasing it. We wanted to do something that was better, that was different, that was classic Judas Priest but modern Judas Priest for 2018. I think we’ve done that.”

Judas Priest will head out on the road across North America next month, before retuning to Europe for several dates, including a headline set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival.

Find further details below.

Judas Priest Firepower tracklist

Firepower Lightning Strike Evil Never Dies Never The Heroes Necromancer Children Of The Sun Guardians Rising From Ruins Flame Thrower Spectre Traitors Gate No Surrender Lone Wolf Sea Of Red

Mar 13: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, PA

Mar 15: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 17: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Mar 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK

