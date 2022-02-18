Naxatras strike 70s fantasy vibe in new video for Omega Madness

Greek psych outfit Naxatras have released a video for their brand new single Omega Madness, which is taken from the band's upcoming album IV, which will be released on February 25.

"In the creative process, you often find yourself not remembering the exact moment when an idea was born," the band explain. "It’s very much like a stream-of-thought or a dream. Omega Madness is one of those songs, all the parts coming together like they were always there. The music video follows the same dream logic. The images, the transitions and the symbols follow a subconscious path, like the minds of the band and the director are connected in an invisible web."

IV sees the arrival of new keyboard player Pantelis Kargas who has allowed the quartet to move in a far more proggier direction. The band formed in 2015 and recorded debut album I in a single day. II followed a year later, with III arriving in 2018.

Pre-order IV.

