Naxatras strike 70s fantasy vibe in new video for Omega Madness

By ( ) published

Greek psych outfit Naxatras will release new album IV in February

Naxatras
(Image credit: Konstantinos Stathis)

Greek psych outfit Naxatras have released a video for their brand new single Omega Madness, which is taken from the band's upcoming album IV, which will be released on February 25.

"In the creative process, you often find yourself not remembering the exact moment when an idea was born," the band explain. "It’s very much like a stream-of-thought or a dream. Omega Madness is one of those songs, all the parts coming together like they were always there. The music video follows the same dream logic. The images, the transitions and the symbols follow a subconscious path, like the minds of the band and the director are connected in an invisible web."

IV sees the arrival of new keyboard player Pantelis Kargas who has allowed the quartet to move in a far more proggier direction. The band formed in 2015 and recorded debut album I in a single day. II followed a year later, with III arriving in 2018.

Pre-order IV.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.