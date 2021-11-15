Trending

Greek outfit Naxatras announce new single Journey To Narahmon

Greek prog-psych quartet Naxatras will release new album IV in February

(Image credit: Konstantinos Stathis)

Greek prog-psych quartet Naxatras have announced that they will release a band new single, Journey To Narahmon, on November 26.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album IV, which will be released on February. The band have just revealed the stunning new album artwork and tracklisting which you can view below.

The new album sees the band expanding their early jam-based psychedelic approach, drawing inspiration from 70s prog. IV sees the addition of keyboard player  Pantelis Kargas to the line-up.

The new single, Journey To Narahmon is described as an expansive, mesmerising six-minute journey, with nods to Pink FloydElder and Steven Wilson.

Naxatras formed in 2015 and recorded debut album I in a single day. II followed a year later, with III arriving in 2018. The last time the band  played London's Black Heart they sold it out  45 days in advance of the show. Naxatras are looking to tour next year in support of the new album.

Pre-save Journey To Narahmon.

(Image credit: Press)

Naxatras: IV
1: Reflection (Birth)
2: Omega Madness
3: Journey To Narahmon
4: The Answer
5: Ride With Time
6: Radiant Stars
7: Horizon
8: The Battle of Crystal Fields
9: Reflection (Death & Rebirth)
10: Shape of the Evening

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Founder and Editor of Prog Magazine. Enjoys almost all progressive music in its many guises, but is especially partial to a slice of post rock.