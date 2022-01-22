Naxatras announce new single Omega Madness

Greek prog-psych quartet Naxatras have announced the release of their latest single, Omega Madness. It's taken from the band's upcoming album IV, which will be released on February 25 and is now available to pre-order from the link below.

"Omega Madness was born out of a desire to capture a certain futuristic essence," the band state. "The first part of the song is built on a proto-heavy riff and a charged-up groove, while the second part revolves around a 5/4 riff, where robotic sounds merge with one another. In this chapter, a vortex opens up in the sky and the hero of our story gets transferred to another dimension to face a vicious foe in reality-melting arena."

Naxatras formed in 2015 and recorded debut album I in a single day. II followed a year later, with III arriving in 2018. The last time the band played London's Black Heart they sold it out 45 days in advance of the show. Naxatras are looking to tour next year in support of the new album.

A video for Omega Madness is expected to be released shortly. Naxatras will tour Europe in April.

Pre-order IV.