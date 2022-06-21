Mystery release brand new video for 1992 song In My Dreams

Canadian proggers Mystery have restored and remixed their debut 1992 EP for 30th anniversary reissue

Canadian prog rockers Mystery have released a brand new video for their song In My Dreams, which originally featured on the band's 1992 debut Mystery EP. You can watch the new video below.

The band's four-track debut EP originally had a run of just 500 copies, and the master tapes were originally placed in a vault and lost for many years. The band's line-up at the tike featured founding member and guitarist Michel St. Pere, the sole survivor in today's line-up, as well as Richard Addison (bass), Benoît Dupuis (keyboards) and Stéphane Perreault (drums and percussion).

Original vocalist Raymond Savoie sings on In My Dreams, but he was replaced as lead vocalist by his brother Gary in 1991 and it's Gary who sings on the remainder of the EP's songs.

"Today’s technology allows us to make corrections that were not possible at the time," explains St. Pere. "Special attention was taken to preserve the recording as it was recorded back in 1992." 

The EP is now being reissued as 1992 The Lost Tapes. The new 30th anniversary edition has been remixed by St. Pere and mastered by bassist Richard Addison.

Mystery are currently working on a. follow-up to 2018's Lies And Butterflies album with the current line-up. The band will play the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany on June 24.

Pre-order 1992 The Lost Tapes.

