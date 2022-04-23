Mystery announce European live shows for May and June

Canadian prog rockers Mystery have announced three live dates for Europe for May and June this year, with the promise of more to come, including a full tour in November.

The band will play the popular Boerderij in Zoetermeer, Netherlands on May 11, the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany on June 24 and Midsummer Prog Festival at the Openlucht Amphitheater in Valkenburg in the Netherlands on June 25.

"It has been a longtime and we hope this one is the right one," the band state. "Mystery will be getting back on the road this year. Three concerts are already announced and next week we will have all the details about the 2022 tour that will take place in November."

At the same time the band have been working on various projects, one of which is guitarist Michel St-Pere creating a series of guitar videos which you can see on the band's YouTube channel. You can watch his work through Gustav Holst's Mars: Bringer Of War below.

Get tickets.