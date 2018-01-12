Eric Clapton says he’s going deaf

Eric Clapton has revealed he’s going deaf.

He reported in 2016 that he’d been diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy – a condition that can result in muscle weakness, numbness and tingling in the feet or hands and loss of balance and co-ordination.

And in a new interview with BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright In The Afternoon show, where he was discussing the new documentary Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars, Slowhand says: “The only thing I’m concerned with now is being in my 70s and being able to be proficient.

“I mean, I’m going deaf, I’ve got tinnitus, my hands just about work. I’m hoping that people will come along and see me just because, or maybe more than because, I’m a curiosity.

“I know that is part of it, because it’s amazing to myself that I’m still here.”

Clapton admits that he found watching parts of the new documentary difficult as “it goes on so long about the difficult part of my life.”

He adds: “I think it’s important for people to see that it’s a happy ending. It’s like a redemption concept. If you’re going to go and see it, be prepared for a heavy ride.”

Clapton is one of this year’s headliners at British Summer Time at London’s Hyde Park.

He’ll take to the stage on July 8, where he’ll be joined by special guests Santana, Steve Winwood and Gary Clarke Jr.

Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars is in cinemas now. Watch a trailer below.

