My Dying Bride release epic new single Tired Of Tears

My Dying Bride have released a lyric video for their new single Tired Of Tears.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album The Ghost of Orion, which will launch on March 6 on CD, black 2LP gatefold, white 2LP gatefold, red 2LP gatefold and picture disc 2LP gatefold through Nuclear Blast.

The UK outfit released Your Broken Shore last month.

Vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe says: “The track touches upon the most terrifying, stressful and harrowing period of my entire life – the near death of my only child.

“I have been down before but it never hurt like this. This was true darkness and I was not sure my mind could take it. My entire world looked like it was going to implode but I was determined to fight all the way.

“Tired of tears was exactly how I felt. They had been flowing freely from me for months and I was a shadow of my former self. It is sad that this will continue for many others. Innocent people. so very tired of tears.”

The follow-up to 2015’s Feel The Misery will feature guest appearances from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail and Wardruna vocalist Lindy-Fay Hella.

My Dying Bride will play at this year’s HRH Goth festival on September 12 and 13 at London’s Forum Kentish Town and the Sheffield O2 Academy. They’ll be joined on the bill by other artists including Fields Of The Nephilim and KMFDM.

My Dying Bride: The Ghost Of Orion

1. Your Broken Shore

2. To Outlive The Gods

3. Tired Of Tears

4. The Solace

5. The Long Black Land

6. The Ghost Of Orion

7. The Old Earth

8. Your Woven Shore