My Dying Bride return with new album The Ghost Of Orion - listen to Your Broken Shore

My Dying Bride have revealed that their new studio album The Ghost Of Orion will be out later this year, and have marked the news by streaming the first single Your Broken Shore.

The follow-up to 2015’s Feel The Misery will be released on March 6 on CD, black 2LP gatefold, white 2LP gatefold, red 2LP gatefold and picture disc 2LP gatefold through Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe checked in back in August to report that they had completed work on the record, saying it was “aggressive, beautiful and layered with harmonic melancholy like never before,” with the band now giving more of an insight into the album.

A statement reads: “A new album for a new era of My Dying Bride with fresh faces and a more accessible style compared to some of their past, highly technical releases.

“The Ghost Of Orion features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too. From death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing, the album will raise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded.

“With layer upon layer of guitars both heavy and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail.

“And speaking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Wardruna’s Lindy-Fay Hella adds an ethereal beauty to the album.

“Adding his particular style of drumming this time round is Jeff Singer whose percussion exploits have elevated the band’s rhythm section to another level aided by the effortlessly stylish Lena Abe on bass guitar. Aaron Stainthorpe delivers a compelling and often disturbing performance with his own particular style of vocals offering sincere eulogies along with the visceral carnage of a soul in pain, with poetic lyrics of a quality not often seen in this genre.

“This collection of songs is the band's most brilliant yet, honing 30 years of experience into the well-crafted offering that is The Ghost of Orion.”

A stream of the first single Your Broken Shore can be listened to below, while a video for the track will be released on January 10.

My Dying Bride will play at this year’s HRH Goth festival on September 12 and 13 at London’s Forum Kentish Town and the Sheffield O2 Academy. They’ll be joined on the bill by other artists including Fields Of The Nephilim and KMFDM.

My Dying Bride: The Ghost Of Orion

1. Your Broken Shore

2. To Outlive The Gods

3. Tired Of Tears

4. The Solace

5. The Long Black Land

6. The Ghost Of Orion

7. The Old Earth

8. Your Woven Shore