My Dying Bride’s history to be celebrated in new deluxe package

My Dying Bride’s history is to be celebrated in a brand new package which will be released later this year.

It’s titled A Harvest Of Dread and it’ll arrive on May 24 via Peaceville Records.

The limited edition volume will be presented as a 92-page book charting the Bradford outfit’s 29-year career, and will feature interviews with the band and those associated with them since their inception.

The foreword has been written by Triptykon, Celtic Frost and Hellhammer mainman Tom G Warrior.

Also included in the package will be five discs of rare My Dying Bride material, including the Towards The Sinister demo, plus tracks from their early EPs and 7-inch singles, along with a live concert recorded in the Netherlands in 1997.

Vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe says: “I am astounded at the body of work this outfit has created over quarter of a century but immensely proud too.

From humble beginnings of demo tape, draughty rehearsal rooms and transit vans up to the heady heights of digi-packs, hotels and tour buses, we’ve done just about everything a rock’n’roll band is supposed to do.

“Members have come and gone, some lost forever and others staying in touch and all, thankfully, still friendly and welcoming. I look back at our extensive career, much of it laid out here for all to see in this impressive collection and feel strong and thrilled at what our output has achieved.

“There surely is something for everyone scripted here within A Harvest Of Dread as it’s been hand-picked by the band and a select number of friends who know better. And if this isn’t enough, we are working on new material already so that, perhaps in another 25 years, we may be sat here again doing something very similar."

To mark the announcement, a video trailer has been released which can be watched below.

A Harvest Of Dread is now available to pre-order direct from Peaceville.

My Dying Bride: A Harvest Of Dread

CD 1

1. Vast Choirs

2. The Thrash Of Naked Limbs

3. The Snow In My Hands

4. Black Voyage

5. Apocalypse Woman

6. The Light At The End Of The World

7. Feel The Misery

CD 2

1. Like A Perpetual Funeral

2. Two Winters Only

3. My Hope, The Destroyer

4 . I Cannot Be Loved

5. A Doomed Lover

6. You Are Not The One Who Loves Me

7. And Then You Go

CD 3: Early releases and pre-production tracks

1. Symphonaire Infernus Et Spera Empyrium (Demo)

2. Vast Choirs (demo)

3. The Grief Of Age (Demo)

4. Catching Feathers (demo)

5. God Is Alone

6. De Sade Soliloquy

7. The Bitterness And The Bereavement

8. The Sexuality Of Bereavement

9. A Sea To Suffer In

10. From Darkest Skies

11. Your Shameful Heaven

12. The Cry Of Mankind (studio Instrumental)

CD 4: Pre-productions and rarities

1. All Swept Away

2. Like Gods Of The Sun

3. The Whore, The Cook, The Mother

4. An Unforgettable Journey

5. I Believe

6. On Monolith

7. Glorious Midnight

8. The Fool

9. The Child Of Eternity

10. Scarborough Fair

11. Failure

12. Hollow Cathedra

CD 5: Live in Voorst, The Netherlands 1997

1. From Darkest Skies

2. The Cry Of Mankind

3. The Dark Caress

4. For You

5. A Kiss To Remember

6. Like Gods Of The Sun

7. All Swept Away

8. Your Shameful Heaven