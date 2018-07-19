Muse hit the fast lane in spectacular video for new single Something Human

Muse have released a spectacular virtual reality-inspired video for their brand new single Something Human.

The track will feature on Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme’s upcoming and as-yet-untitled next studio album, which will arrive in November.

Speaking about Something Human, which was co-produced by the band and Rich Costey and mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, frontman Bellamy says: “Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, Teen Wolf is cool.”

The striking promo was directed by Lance Drake, who was also onboard for Muse’s video for Dig Down.

He adds: “Our aim with Something Human was to continue the journey that began in Dig Down and Thought Contagion.

“Pulling further into a simulated world we follow Matt, Dom and Chris on the chase of a lifetime – where something as simple as returning some video tapes becomes an epic journey.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.