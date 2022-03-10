Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons announce special UK Motörhead set tour

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced a run of UK tour dates which will see them strictly playing Motörhead songs.

Originally, the band – headed by former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell – had intended to perform Motörhead sets to major festivals across Europe, but due to the pandemic, the shows could not go forward.

Now, to rekindle the spirit of the legendary rock band, they're to set out for 11 dates across the UK, kicking off on May 7 in at Redhouse Cymru in Merthyr Tydfil. Then, they'll continue on to Blackpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Leeds, Stoke, Derby, Manchester, London and Oxford, before wrapping up in Bradford on May 21.

Performing in place of Motörhead leader Lemmy Kilmister – who passed away on December 28, 2015 – will be the newly recruited "honorary bastard" lead vocalist Joel Peters.

Of the run, Phil Campbell says, “Looking forward to slamming out some Motörhead classics to make your ears bleed one more time.”

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday at 10am UK time.

May 07: Merthyr Tydfil Redhouse Cymru

May 08: Blackpool Waterloo Music Bar

May 10: Newcastle Cluny

May 11: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

May 12: Leeds Key Club

May 13: Stoke Sugarmill

May 16: Derby Hairy Dog

May 17: Manchester Club Academy

May 18: London 02 Academy Islington

May 20: Oxford 02 Academy 2

May 21: Bradford Nightrain