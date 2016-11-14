Motorhead Wake The Dead box set and silver vinyl announced

UDR have announced they’ll launch the Motorhead Wake The Dead box set on December 16.

The collection will contain vinyl copies of their albums The World Is Yours, Aftershock and Bad Magic. They’ll be presented in a special clam-shell box, with the cover highlighting Lemmy’s famous doodles from those album eras.

The box will also include a classic photograph of Lemmy Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee shot by renowned photographer Pep Bonet.

The label also revealed they’ll issue 2015’s Bad Magic on a limited-edition silver picture disc on December 16.

Former Motorhead Campbell recently revealed he came close to retirement after the death of mainman Lemmy. He admitted it took him months to get over the shock of Lemmy’s passing in December, even though the bandleader had clearly been ill for months.

He said: “The first three months, personally, I was in shock. I knew Motorhead had great support all these years, but the extent just blew my mind.

“After the first three months I cried more. That was when Lem’s death started to sink in and I really began to miss him. Reality kicked in and it was hard to take.

“It wasn’t all about playing on stage with him – I miss not being able to call him up. He was such a knowledgable and funny guy. I spent more time with him than I did my wife and family.”

Meanwhile, Lemmy has been immortalised in figurine form by pop culture toy manufacturer Funko.