Motley Crue detail The Dirt soundtrack - and launch video for the title track

Motley Crue have announced details for the soundtrack to the upcoming film The Dirt.

They released the first of four new tracks earlier today in the shape of The Dirt (Est. 1981) featuring a guest appearance from Machine Gun Kelly, who stars as drummer Tommy Lee in the movie.

The soundtrack will launch on March 22 – the same day The Dirt hits Netflix – and will feature a total of 18 tracks, including the new songs Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn and the Crue’s cover of Madonna’s Like A Virgin.

Bassist Nikki Sixx says: “During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music.

“Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fuelled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Motley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life.”

To mark the announcement, the band have also shared a video for The Dirt (Est. 1981) which can be found below, along with the cover art and tracklist for the soundtrack.

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On With The Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me To The Top

7. Piece Of Your Action

8. Shout At The Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil

17. Crash And Burn

18. Like A Virgin