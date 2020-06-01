Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett tour moved to 2021

Motley Crue's long-awaited stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett has been postponed until 2021.

In a combined statement, the bands say, "We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available. The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021.

"The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honoured for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year."

The 28 scheduled dates were be Motley Crue’s first shows together since they completed their ‘final’ tour in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2015.

The road trip was also to be Poison’s first since their 2018 Nothin’ But A Good Time tour, while Def Leppard returning to the stage following a busy 2019 which saw them play a string of live shows, including a Las Vegas residency.

The tour was due to kick off in Jacksonville, FL on June 18, and climax at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on September 5.

Jun 18: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 27: Minneapolis US Back Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland First Energy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, C