Andy Biersack and Ben Bruce film American Satan out in 2017

American Satan, a film starring Andy Biersack and Ben Bruce, is to hit cinema screens in early 2017.

Described as, “The rock & roll drama, thriller that our generation has been waiting for,” the movie focuses on a young rock band who quit college and relocate to the bright lights of the Sunset Strip to follow their dreams – where they make a pact with a mysterious stranger to guarantee them fame and wealth.

The American Satan synopsis explains: “Caught in the middle of a Faustian deal, their music and controversial altercations end up influencing society beyond anything this century has seen, but can they take back control of their destiny before it’s too late?”

The film is written by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen, along with producer Matty Beckerman. Other notable cast members include Game Of Thrones star John Bradley, Sons Of Anarchy actor Mark Boone Jr and WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg.

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, Bruce recently confirmed he’s repaired his friendship with estranged former bandmate Danny Worsnop – who departed Asking Alexandria last year. Last week, Bruce posted a studio shot of Worsnop sparking rumours of a possible collaboration.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

