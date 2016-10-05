Baroness man Baizley to curate Roadburn 2017

Baroness mainman John Dyer Baizley will curate next year’s Roadburn festival in the Netherlands.

And joining Baroness on the bill are Coven, Warning, Gnod, Zeal & Ardor, Perturbator, Schammasch, Pillorian, Les Discrets and Oranssi Pazuzu.

The festival takes place from April 20 to 23 in Tilburg.

Baizley says: “It is such a high honour to have even been considered for the role. I feel genuinely privileged to have fostered so many wonderful relationships within the microcosmic-world that surrounds this incredibly unique festival.

“I could never have dreamed that I’d get to communicate with, let alone invite and present so many incredible bands during this one consolidated musical event.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to showcase so many of those artists, who have had an indelible impact on my own work, so many esteemed friends and tour-mates, and people/ bands with whom so many in our community share fundamental creative ideals.”

Coven’s appearance at the event is their first ever show on European soil.

Coven singer Jinx Dawson says: “We shall be performing a musical ritual for the first time in many ages. We are wickedly delighted to travel to the Netherlands for this very special festival concert, and to bring our musical form of Witchcraft once again to the live stage.”

Warning will perform their 2008 album Watching From A Distance in its entirety.

Frontman Patrick Walker says: “I am humbled that there is still an interest in Watching from a Distance all these years on, and I’m going to be very moved to be able to play it for an audience at Roadburn 2017.”

Full lineup and ticket details are available from the Roadburn website.

Baroness released their latest album Purple last year.

