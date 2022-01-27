Monuments release video for Lavos, their first new music for four years

UK prog metal quartet Monuments have released a video for Lavos, the bands first new music for four years. it' taken from the band's upcoming album In Stasis, which will be released through Century Media Records on April 15.

Lavos features a guest appearance from Mick Gordon, the Australian composer of music for computer Games such as of DOOM, Prey and Killer Instinct, as well as Spencer Sotelo of Periphery and ex-member Neema Askari (Form Subtract)

“We approached this album without the intention of a specific concept," the band explain. "However - three songs in, what was being written ended up sharing a common theme. This feeling of being stuck in the middle, a feeling we experience throughout our lives - within friendships and relationships, love to hate, life to death, belief or non-belief, being in power to total defeat, isolation to freedom.

Over the past two years, we have been faced with many of these trials, and these struggles can be heard throughout the record. This record is a culmination of our greatest triumphs and our deepest struggles. We hope it resonates with you, and brings you closer to equilibrium. We'd like to thank guests Neema Askari (Form Subtract, ex Fellsilent, ex-Monuments), Spencer Sotelo (Periphery, King Mothership), and Mick Gordon (DOOM, Prey, Killer Instinct) for enhancing the record with their unique perspectives."

In Statis has been produced by the band and mastered by Jens Bogren. Monuments will play London's Islington Assembly Hall on April 30.

(Image credit: Century Media)

Monuments: In Stasis

1. No One Will Teach You (feat. Neema Askari)

2. Lavos

3. Cardinal Red

4. Opiate

5. Collapse

6. Arch Essence (feat. Spencer Sotelo)

7. Somnus

8. False Providence

9. Makeshift Harmony

10. The Cimmerian