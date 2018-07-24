Monuments return with new album Phronesis

Monuments - Phronesis 1. A.W.O.L.

2. Hollow King

3. Vanta

4. Mirror Image

5. Ivory

6. Stygian Blue

7. Leviathan

8. Celeste

9. Jukai

10. The Watch

Monuments have revealed that they’ll release their new album this autumn.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Amanuensis is tilted Phronesis and it’s set to arrive on October 5 via Century Media Records.

The band say in a statement: “The word 'phronesis' was a big part of society and philosophy in ancient Greece. Phronesis is wisdom, but a really specific type of wisdom to do with oneself.

“Wisdom on your practical actions, good judgement, being excellent in character, practical wisdom. Learning what to do and what not to do based on experience, being mindful of everything around you. Something that, at times, all of us can be pretty terrible at.”

The UK outfit toured heavily in support of The Amanuensis, but continued to write new material while out on the road.

Guitarist John Browne continues: “My personal relationship with the meaning of the record starts at Stygian Blue, which was the second song I wrote for this back in 2015, and it came to be while I was in the darkest place I've ever been in my 32 years.

“We all had a bunch of issues that needed time to let heal so, in between writing we were, you know, fixing our broken souls.”

Browne is joined in the lineup by vocalist Chris Barretto, guitarist Olly Steele, bassist Adam Swan and drummer Daniel 'Lango' Lang.

Monuments will premiere some of their new material at Cologne’s Euroblast festival which runs from September 29 - October 1, while a European tour will be announced in due course.