Mogwai hit the accelerator in Crossing The Road Material video

Mogwai have launched a video for their track Crossing The Road Material.

It’s been taken from the Scottish outfit’s latest album Every Country’s Sun which was released earlier this year via Rock Action Records.

The Antony Crook-directed video was filmed at the Accord Speedway in the Catskill Mountains, and focuses on the sport of dirt track racing.

Every Country’s Sun is said to take “two decades of Mogwai’s signature, contrasting sounds – towering intensity, pastoral introspection, synth-rock minimalism, DNA-detonating volume – and distill it, beautifully, into 56 concise minutes of gracious elegance, hymnal trance-rock, and transcendental euphoria.

“It’s a structural soundscape built from stark foundations up – from a gentle, twinkling, synth-rock spectre to a solid, blown-out, skyward-thrusting obelisk.

“This is music as a keep-out chrysalis, protective audio armour through exalting organs and portentous, dissonant guitar fuzz warping at the edges, bending the world inside-out into a reality in which you’d much rather live.”

Last week, Mogwai wrapped up their run of 2017 tour dates with a show at the SSE Hydro in their home city of Glasgow.

Main picture: Antony Crook

