Mogwai announce new album and stream first track

Mogwai have announced that their new album titled Every Country’s Sun will be released later this year.

It’ll launch on September 1 – and they’ve made the first track from the follow-up to 2014’s Rave Tapes titled Coolverine available to stream.

Every Country’s Sun will be available on CD, heavyweight double vinyl, digital download and in a box set.

Those ordering the box set or vinyl from the band’s official store will receive a signed limited edition 12x12 screen print.

A clear heavyweight double vinyl edition is also available to pre-order from today (May 15) through independent record shops.

Last month, Mogwai announced a 40-date world tour which will kick off with a set at the Portmeirion Festival on September 8 and wrap up with a performance at the SSE Hydro in their home town of Glasgow, Scotland, on December 16.

Find a full list of live dates below.

Mogwai Every Country’s Sun tracklist

Coolverine Party In The Dark Brain Sweeties Crossing The Road Material aka 47 20 Size 1000 Foot Face Don’t Believe The Fife Battered At A Scramble Old Poisons Every Country’s Sun

Sep 08: Portmeirion Festival No.6, UK

Oct 10: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 11: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden

Oct 12: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 13: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 14: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 17: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Oct 18: Lille Aeronef, France

Oct 20: Brussels AB, Belgium

Oct 22: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 23: Paris Grand Rex, France

Oct 25: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Oct 26: Basel Reithalle, Switzerland

Oct 27: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Oct 28: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Oct 29: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 20: San Diego Observatory N. Park, CA

Nov 21: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Nov 22: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Nov 28: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Nov 30: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Dec 01: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Dec 02: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Dec 03: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Dec 05: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Dec 06: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Dec 07: Boston Royale Nightclub, MA

Dec 08: New York Terminal 5, NY

Dec 09: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Dec 10: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Dec 15: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

