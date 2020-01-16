Mobius release video for second single Bhati

French prog metallers Mobius have released a video for their new single Bhati. The sing is taken from the band's forthcoming new studio album Kala, their second, which will be released on January 30. You can watch the video for Bhati in full below.

“Bhati is the story of a baby coming to the world,” Mobius vocalist Héli Andrea tells Prog. “I like the idea of reincarnation, and following on from the concept of Akasha, this song lies at the precise transitional moment between death and rebirth. Here, everything is conflicted: the child struggles to hold on to the memories of a past life as new sensations emerge and he experiences unlimited love from his new parents and family. In this moment I imagine there to be anguish, sadness but happiness at the same time.”

Kala can be pre-ordered from the band's Bandcamp page here.