Mobius premiere their new video for Akasha with Prog

French prog metallers Mobius have premiered the video for their brand new single Akasha with Prog. The song is taken from the band's second album, Kala, which will be released on January 30. You can watch the video in full below.

Akasha translates from Sanskrit to ether, with the song’s lyrical content exploring the concept of cremation, and the return of of the body and soul into the natural and spiritual world.

“Akasha is about a deceased body being burnt, and, more specifically, what happens to our soul when we pass away,” Mobius vocalist Héli Andrea tells Prog. “Though the body is reduced to ash and committed to the earth, I imagine that a person’s soul (or spirit), free from the corporeal form, is released into the atmosphere. Our essence travels in the air, rising up to ultimately rejoin the universe. After we die, our spirit continues its path, becoming universal and traveling far. What happens from there is anyone’s guess, but I like to believe that our life essence is used once more, in the creation of new life.”

Kala can be pre-ordered here.