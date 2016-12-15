Misfits ex-guitarist Doyle to release album As We Die

Former Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein will release his second album As We Die in spring 2017.

The axeman, who recently signed with Megadeth man David Ellefson’s label EMP, has also announced an extensive European tour next year. The record follows his 2013 debut Abominator.

Doyle says: “When Dave came to me with an offer for our new CD As We Die, it was a no-brainer. He has been a good friend of mine for more than 20 years, and has never done me wrong, and in this business that’s unheard of.

“We didn’t want to release it ourselves on Monster Man, we wanted a bigger push and EMP has a lot of exciting things happening in 2017 that will do that for us.”

The Doyle project’s current lineup is rounded out by Cancerslug vocalist Alex ‘Wolfman’ Story, bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.

There will also be several limited edition vinyl reissues from Doyle and a CD reissue of Abominator through EMP in the coming months. Further release details will be available in due course.

Doyle tour poster 2017

Doyle European tour 2017

Feb 01: Birmingham Mama Roux, UK

Feb 02: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Feb 03: Glasgow Audio, UK

Feb 04: Newcastle Academy 2, UK

Feb 05: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms, UK

Feb 06: London Underworld, UK

Feb 07: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Feb 08: Helvete Oberhausen, Germany

Feb 09: Berlin Wild At Heart, Germany

Feb 10: Hamburg Bambi Galore, Germany

Feb 11: Oldenburg Cadillac, Germany

Feb 12: Erfurt Club From Hell, Germany

Feb 16: Vienna Viper Rooms, Austria

Feb 17: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Feb 18: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Feb 19: Roma Traffic, Italy

Feb 21: Baded Werkk Switzerland

Feb 23: Madrid Sala Lemon, Spain

Feb 24: Barcelona Sala Boveda, Spain

Feb 25: Romans-Sur-Isere TBA, France

Feb 26: St Jean De Vedas TBA, France

