DevilDriver announce 2017 North American tour

DevilDriver will tour North America with Death Angel, Winds Of Plague and The Agonist next February.

They’re heading out on the road under the Bound By The Road banner, kicking off at Santa Ana’s Observatory in California and wrapping up in Seattle’s Studio 7 in Washington on March 5.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara says: “We’re heading out on our first headline run in over three years with a killer set list and full production, and we are bringing some heavy, badass bands along with us. Get your tickets early and come out with some friends, ‘cause this tour is going to be a monster banger!”

They launched their seventh studio album Trust No One this year. Fafara previously said DevilDriver were taking time off over November and December to record something “very special.”

“It’s not a new record, well, not a new original record, but something really special,” the singer said, before quoting country artist Jamey Johnson’s track Keepin’ Up With The Jonesin’: “Lord I quit the drinking, smoking, and the honky tonk life.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

DevilDriver Bound By The Road tour 2017

Feb 08: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Feb 09: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA

Feb 12: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Feb 14: Chicago Portage Theater, IL

Feb 15: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theater, ON

Feb 16: Montreal Corona, QC

Feb 17: Worcester Palladium, PA

Feb 18: Reading Reverb, PA

Feb 19: Patchogue Emporium, NY

Feb 20: Baltimore SoundStage, MD

Feb 21: Dayton Oddbody’s, OH

Feb 23: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Feb 24: McAllen Sofie’s, TX

Feb 25: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Feb 26: Austin Grizzly Hall, TX

Feb 28: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Mar 01: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Mar 04: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Mar 05: Seattle Studio 7, WA

