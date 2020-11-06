Mike Vennart releases video for brand new song Super Sleuth

Mike Vennart has surprised fans by announcing the release of a surprise new album today. He's also released a lyric video for brand new song Super Sleuth, which you can watch in full below, along with new artwork and tracklsiting.

The former Oceansize singer and guitarist, who currently fronts both Vennart and British Theater and plays live guitar for Biffy Clyro announced his third solo album, In The Dead, Dead Wood was available today as a download and pre-orders were open for a limited edition vinyl and CD versions which will ship in January.

"I'm delighted to present In The Dead, Dead Wood, my third 'solo' endeavour (but I much prefer to think of it as my eighth record... capiche?)," says Vennart.

"This album was written quickly during lockdown, and features an altered line up from our usual outings. Joe Lazarus is on drums, Charlie Barnes contributed the exquisite piano parts, and Ben Griffiths of Alpha Male Tea Party added some massive bass to three tracks. Elsewhere my omnipresent partners Gambler and Steve Durose played keys and mixed the record respectively..."

Limited Edition vinyl copies come in a spot-varnished cover with eight 'Tarot' cards, containing artwork and lyrics, housed in an envelope with handwritten lyrics. Limited Edition CD is housed in a spot-varnished hardback book, containing sixteen pages of artwork and lyrics.

Get the digital In The Dead, Dead Wood or pre-order vinyl/CD.

(Image credit: Mike Vennart)

Mike Vennart: In The Dead, Dead Wood

1. Silhouette

2. Super Sleuth

3. Elemental

4. Lancelot

5. In The Dead, Dead Wood

6. Weight In Gold

7. Mourning On The Range

8. Forc In The Road