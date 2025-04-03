Bruce Soord details 10th anniversary edition of debut solo album

The Pineapple Thief leader Bruce Soord’s self-titled solo album will be reissued in vinyl to mark its 10th anniversary in May

Bruce Soord will release a vinyl edition of his self-titled debut solo album on May 30, marking its 10th anniversary.

The 10-track title will be available in pearl blue vinyl after being remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios.

Soord says: “2015 feels like yesterday, although a very different yesterday. My twin boys were 7 years old; my daughter, who is now 6, yet to be. I had just taken the jump to become a professional musician. And like many 'professionals' in the music industry, I was broke.

“Listening to this record takes me right back – the familiar patterns of everyday life, 'he odds of making any kind of real success out of my music, while languishing in my studio in my home town of Yeovil. Buried here.”

He adds: “But there is one song on this record that probably says everything I ever wanted to say. Field Day Part 2 will forever have a special place in my heart.”

Soord’s label, Kscope, note: “In contrast to the expansive, cinematic soundscapes of The Pineapple Thief, Bruce Soord revealed a more introspective and organic side to his songwriting.”

Pre-order now the album now.

Bruce Soord – Bruce Soord

(Image credit: Kscope)

Bruce Soord: Bruce Soord

1. Black Smoke
2. Buried Here
3. The Odds
4. A Thousand Daggers
5. Born In Delusion
6. Willow Tree
7. Field Day Part 1
8. Field Day Part 2
9. Familiar Patterns
10. Leaves Leave Me

Martin Kielty
Freelance Online News Contributor

Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.

