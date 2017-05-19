Mike & The Mechanics release The Best Is Yet To Come video

Mike & The Mechanics have launched a video for their new single The Best Is Yet To Come.

It features on Mike Rutherford, Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar’s new album Let Me Fly, which was released in April via BMG.

The new promo features footage shot in the studio, along with live video and backstage clips.

Rutherford says: “Sometimes you finish an album and without realising it, there is a slight theme to it and The Best Is Yet To Come has that – a positive note.

“Tim sings with a great energy on it. It’s nice having songs that are positive rather than doom, gloom and melancholy.”

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2011’s The Road, Rutherford reported: “For me, it’s about proving I can write a good song, but the older you get, the less you let yourself off with ‘it’s not bad’, the less you pretend and the tougher you are on yourself.

“The hardest part of the whole process is staying relevant, but anyone who says success doesn’t matter is a liar – what you really want is people to like it.

“Then you feel it’s all been worth it. It’s as simple as that. Oh, and my wife loves it, more than she’s loved an album of mine for a while! Trust me, that’s a really good sign.”

Mike & The Mechanics will support Phil Collins at the British Summer Time Festival at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, June 30.

