Mike + The Mechanics - Let Me Fly album review

After a six-year hiatus, the songwriting zeal is just as strong in Mike Rutherford’s antidote to life in Genesis. Title track Let Me Fly is a soaring message of hope (‘If I don’t try, I will never know’) with a choir reminiscent of The Living Years. Wonder could be a Don Henley song, while Are You Ready? sounds like an updated Pet Shop Boys track with an 80s-flavoured introduction from keyboardist Luke Juby.

Fillers High Life and Don’t Know What Came Over Me amble along with no standout features, but are amply counterbalanced by sobering ballads Love Left Over and Save My Soul, Anthony Drennan providing imperious guitar echoes throughout.

Complete with joyously raspy vocals from Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar, the Mechanics have returned with an updated take on their 80s heyday.