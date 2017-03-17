Michael Schenker to tour with original MSG vocalists

Michael Schenker has announced an English tour for later this year.

He’ll play under the Michael Schenker Fest banner – a run of shows that will feature original MSG vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley.

They’ll be joined on stage by guitarist and keyboardist Steve Mann, bassist Chris Glen and drummer Ted McKenna.

Schenker says: “It’s a miracle that after all these years a tour like this will take place with the original band members of MSG.

“Being able to go back to those days and celebrate the music is an exciting experience for us, as well as for old and new fans.

“To being able to re-experience, and for the new audience to get a feel of what it was like, is incredibly enjoyable.”

The four-date tour will kick off at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 2, with shows also planned in Sheffield, Manchester and Hull.

Tickets for London, Sheffield and Manchester go on general sale from 10am on March 20 (Monday) via Ticketmaster and Ticketweb, while tickets for the Hull concert are available from Hullboxoffice.com.

Michael Schenker Fest English tour

Nov 02: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 03: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 04: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 05: Hull City Hall

