Kvelertak release new video for Bronsegud

Kvelertak have released a new video for their track Bronsegud.

The song features on the Norwegian outfit’s third album Nattesferd which came out in 2016.

The black and white video features an unusual mix of live footage, interviews and backstage clips – and comes a day after the band were confirmed as support for Metallica on the thrash giants’ upcoming European tour.

The band said in a statement: “We are very excited to announce that we will be joining Metallica in Europe as part of their WorldWired tour. It’s an incredible honour to be sharing the stage with the masters. We can’t wait!”

Last year, frontman Erlend Hjelvik spoke to Metal Hammer about his musical tastes and how the band started.

He said: “For me, the first thing I ever got into was The Prodigy’s Music For The Jilted Generation and The Fat Of The Land. Then I got into Metallica and Slipknot and after that bands like Dimmu Borgir and Cradle Of Filth came along. It was just a natural progression for me to explore this.

“I wouldn’t give The Prodigy much credit though, I just listened to metal when we started the band – we’d all play World Of Warcraft in our basement and alternate between metal and power-pop.

“I think that Kvelertak is just all of us managing to find a middle ground from all of that music, it just melted together.”

Kvelertak previously released videos for Nattesferd and Svartmesse.

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

