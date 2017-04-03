Mew release psychedelic lyric video for Twist Quest

Mew have released a lyric video for their new track Twist Quest.
It features on the Danish trio’s upcoming seventh album titled Visuals, which will be out on April 28 via Play It Again Sam.
Lead singer Jonas Bjerre says: “This song took shape during a long jam session, like we hadn’t done in a long time. It’s a joyful song, with dark lyrics.
“I guess the song is about being confused and unable to keep your mind still from all the stuff that floats around it – the expectations we put on ourselves. But also there’s a sense of celebration in it.”
Mew previously released a promo for 85 Videos from the follow-up 2015’s +- which, like the new shoot, was directed by Bjerre.
Bjerre worked with kaleidoscopes on the video and said: “A picture of your messy desk turns into a strange flower. I like that you can’t really envision what it will look like until you see it. I think our music is a bit like that too – even as we’re working on it.”
Mew have a number of tour dates planned over the coming months in support of Visuals. See their tour itinerary, the album artwork and tracklist below.
Mew Visuals tracklist
- Nothingness And No Regrets
- The Wake Of Your Life
- Candy Pieces All Smeared Out
- In A Better Place
- Ay Ay Ay
- Learn Our Crystals
- Twist Quest
- Shoulders
- 85 Videos
- Zanzibar
- Carry Me To Safety
Mew 2017 tour dates
May 07: Bangkok Voice Space, Thailand
May 10: Kuala Lumpur KL Live, Malaysia
May 17: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
May 19: Paris Point Ephemere, France
May 20: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
May 21: Bristol Trinity, UK
May 22: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
May 23: London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
May 25: Cologne Luxor, Germany
May 26: Hamburg Knust, Germany
May 27: Neustrelitz Immergut Festival, Germany
May 28: Copenhagen Royal Danish Theatre, Denmark
Jun 25: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 26: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jul 14: Joensuu Ilosaarirock 2917, Finland
Jul 16: Salacgriva Positivus 2017, Latvia
Jul 20-22: Tisvilde Musik I Lejet, Denmark
Sep 20: Nuuk Akisuanerit Festival, Greenland