Mew release psychedelic lyric video for Twist Quest

Mew have released a lyric video for their new track Twist Quest.

It features on the Danish trio’s upcoming seventh album titled Visuals, which will be out on April 28 via Play It Again Sam.

Lead singer Jonas Bjerre says: “This song took shape during a long jam session, like we hadn’t done in a long time. It’s a joyful song, with dark lyrics.

“I guess the song is about being confused and unable to keep your mind still from all the stuff that floats around it – the expectations we put on ourselves. But also there’s a sense of celebration in it.”

Mew previously released a promo for 85 Videos from the follow-up 2015’s +- which, like the new shoot, was directed by Bjerre.

Bjerre worked with kaleidoscopes on the video and said: “A picture of your messy desk turns into a strange flower. I like that you can’t really envision what it will look like until you see it. I think our music is a bit like that too – even as we’re working on it.”

Mew have a number of tour dates planned over the coming months in support of Visuals. See their tour itinerary, the album artwork and tracklist below.

The Visuals cover

Mew Visuals tracklist

Nothingness And No Regrets The Wake Of Your Life Candy Pieces All Smeared Out In A Better Place Ay Ay Ay Learn Our Crystals Twist Quest Shoulders 85 Videos Zanzibar Carry Me To Safety

May 07: Bangkok Voice Space, Thailand

May 10: Kuala Lumpur KL Live, Malaysia

May 17: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

May 19: Paris Point Ephemere, France

May 20: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

May 21: Bristol Trinity, UK

May 22: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

May 23: London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

May 25: Cologne Luxor, Germany

May 26: Hamburg Knust, Germany

May 27: Neustrelitz Immergut Festival, Germany

May 28: Copenhagen Royal Danish Theatre, Denmark

Jun 25: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 26: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 14: Joensuu Ilosaarirock 2917, Finland

Jul 16: Salacgriva Positivus 2017, Latvia

Jul 20-22: Tisvilde Musik I Lejet, Denmark

Sep 20: Nuuk Akisuanerit Festival, Greenland

Limelight: Mew